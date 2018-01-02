Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer announces retirement

Clayton Klapper
3:39 PM, Jan 2, 2018
PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 08: Quarterbak Carson Palmer #3 of the Arizona Cardinals looks to pass againt the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 8, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Mitchell Leff
PHOENIX (KNXV) - The Arizona Cardinals released a statement Tuesday from quarterback Carson Palmer announcing his retirement.

Palmer missed the second half of the season because of a broken arm after taking a hit against the Los Angeles Rams in London. He played seven games for the Cardinals in 2017, and threw for 7 touchdowns with 9 interceptions before being injured. 

Drew Stanton and Blaine Gabbert split playing time for the Cardinals for the rest of the season.

Palmer was drafted with the first pick in 2003 by the Cincinnati Bengals and played for them for eight seasons before being traded to the Oakland Raiders. 

After two seasons with the Raiders Palmer was traded to the Cardinals in 2013 and played five seasons with the team. He finishes his career 12th on the all-time passing touchdowns list for NFL quarterbacks (294 TD’s) and 12th on the all-time passing yards list (46,247 yards).

Coach Bruce Arians also announced his retirement on Monday.

Larry Fitzgerald has still not announced whether or not he will return for another season.

