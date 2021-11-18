Car thefts on the rise in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department said that 22 cars were stolen in the Midtown patrol division in October alone.

TPD said that six of the cars stolen in October were because people had left their keys in the car.

Authorities say leaving the car running even if you are just stepping away for a minute could lead to it getting stolen.

Another issue TPD is seeing is tied to what are known as valet keys.

"Many manufacturers place these valet keys in the owner's manual and then neglect to tell the new owner about them," TPD Lieutenant Tony Archibald said in a letter to Midtown residents. "Thieves are getting into cars, finding the valet keys, and utilizing them to start the vehicle. Check your glovebox/owner's manual to make sure you don't have a valet key inside your car."

Some residents in the area are also leveling up their security.

"I'm always keeping things locked," Kathryn Owczarzak said. "We keep things very well-lit so it's a deterrent and there are also cameras here on the property."

"My wife checks the cars every time we go in and out," Angela Owens said.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

