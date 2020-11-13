Car show honors victims killed by distracted drivers

MARANA, Ariz. — A photo of the couple who died together in an accident, one year ago Friday, Caitlin Festerling and Paul Garcia.

"We're bringing awareness to distracted driving and all the dangers of it."

Julie Festerling, Caitlin's mother, says the couple were victims of a distracted driver.

THE ACCIDENT

Last November, investigators say the two were at an intersection when they were rear-ended, shoving their car into an oncoming work truck.

The pair died at the scene.

FROM GRIEF TO CAUSE

"We're raising some money for a wonderful organization, it's a nonprofit called "Look! Save a life!"

Their families have joined the cause of the group that raises awareness about distracted driving.

A FITTING TRIBUTE

Julie said this charitable show is fitting because of the couple's love of classic cars.

"Cars were everything to Caitlin and Paul. They came to this car meet every Thursday night before they passed away and this was just precious to them."

They joined "Freddy's Car Meet crew" for this show.

"Raising money for "Look! Save a life!" it allows us to get out there and just promote the awareness."

Awareness, that Festerling said could save lives on the roads.

"The stories that we're putting together are personal stories affecting families."

The Pima County Attorney's Office said the investigation in Caitlin and Paul's case is ongoing, no charges have been filed.