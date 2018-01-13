Man in wheelchair has serious injuries after he was hit by car near Pantano and 5th

Brandi Walker
8:38 PM, Jan 12, 2018
TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A man in a wheelchair was sent to the hospital with serious injuries Friday night after being hit by a car.

Tucson police say the driver stayed at the scene and is being investigated for DUI.

The man in the wheelchair was crossing the street near, but outside of a crosswalk.

Pantano Rd. has been closed between Speedway Blvd. and Broadway Blvd. Officers say the roads are expected to reopen around 9:15 p.m.

