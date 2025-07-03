Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Car crashes through medical office lobby in Sahuarita

A driver crashed through the lobby of a Northwest Specialty Care building on West Duval Mine in Sahuarita, Thursday afternoon.

Santa Rita Fire District and Sahuarita Police Department responded to reports of the crash at 2:16 p.m., according to a post on the fire district's Facebook page.

The driver was the only person injured in the crash, and was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

The building was evacuated and the scene was turned over to the Town of Sahuarita and the Sahuarita Police Department for continued investigation and a building safety assessment, the post said.

