MARANA, Ariz. — Traffic was restricted to one lane on the I-10 westbound Twin Peaks off-ramp Sunday night, after two vehicles crashed.

One vehicle reportedly flipped onto the driver's side, due to the crash.

One person involved in the crash, was extricated from their vehicle by the Northwest Fire Department.

Both vehicles were partially blocking the off-ramp.

No injuries were reported.

The Department of Public Safety is still investigating what caused the crash.