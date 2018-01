TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - DPS troopers responded to a crash involving a school bus and a car Tuesday night.

According to DPS, the collision occurred on westbound 86 at Silver Star Dr.

A passenger car collided with the rear of a school bus and became lodged underneath.

DPS says there were 11 children on the Alter Valley school bus at the time of the crash and none of them were injured.

Stay with KGUN9 and KGUN9.com for more traffic alerts.