Car club raises money to help homeless veterans

TUCSON, Ariz. — A new Tucson car club held an event Sunday to support homeless veterans.

Tucson Street Outkasts tell KGUN9 they raised about $350 for The Awareness Tours through the fundraiser at Whiskey Roads.

That money will go towards buying property and building homes in Arizona for homeless veterans.

"The mission and goal is to buy property to put housing up and to put medical places up," said ​​​Tom Anthony Rodrigues, chief officer of marketing and special events for The Awareness Tours.

This was the first event put on by Tucson Street Outkasts.

Katy, the Tucson Street Outkasts' treasurer, says the group came together three months ago, and it's a family-oriented car club.

Because of that, some they plan to host more family-friendly events in the future. She says they want to support other groups in the community, including the police department and children's hospitals.

If you want to support The Awareness Tours, you can donate online at theawarenesstours.org.