Car club gives family Christmas in January following mom's holiday heart attack

Stylistics Car Club
Posted at 9:09 AM, Jan 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-08

TUCSON, Ariz. — It's Christmas in January for a Tucson mom and her three kids.

We first told you about her story last month. Anna Lugo, a single mom of three, had a heart attack after Thanksgiving.

She has a long road of surgeries to fully recover. With her health putting her out of work, the community has stepped up in different ways to help.

Now, thanks to the Stylistics Car Club, Anna and her kids were able to celebrate Christmas in January, with Santa making a special, post-holiday delivery with gifts for all the kids.

Christmas in January for Tucson mom

