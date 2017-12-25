Car chase ends in single-vehicle rollover on I-19 in Green Valley

Partly Cloudy
A car chase ends in a single-vehicle rollover crash on I-19 in Green Valley.
Stephanie Dixon with Border Patrol tells us it happened near exit 58.
Around 5:30 p.m., a vehicle fled from an immigration checkpoint.
Agents pursued the suspect vehicle northbound on I-19.
The driver of the vehicle crashed, resulting in a single-vehicle rollover.
The driver and two passengers were taken to the local area hospital for advanced medical treatment.
The driver is in custody.
The incident is under investigation.