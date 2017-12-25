Car chase ends in single-vehicle rollover on I-19 in Green Valley

A car chase ends in a single-vehicle rollover crash on I-19 in Green Valley.

Stephanie Dixon with Border Patrol tells us it happened near exit 58.

Around 5:30 p.m., a vehicle fled from an immigration checkpoint.

Agents pursued the suspect vehicle northbound on I-19.

The driver of the vehicle crashed, resulting in a single-vehicle rollover.

The driver and two passengers were taken to the local area hospital for advanced medical treatment.

The driver is in custody.