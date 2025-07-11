Captain Eegee makes a comeback with a fun adventure for kids

Captain Eegee, the official superhero mascot of Eegee's, who first appeared in the 1980s, is making a comeback.

Captain Eegee is also bringing a fun and tasty adventure to Eegee's kids program, which is being rebranded as Captain Eegee's Kid Crew.

The Kids Crew is led by Captain Eegee, and he's bringing a fun incentive for kids: purchase five Eegee's Kids Meals by Sept. 30, 2025, and you receive one Kids Meal for free.

The Captain Eegee's Summer Stamp Card is also new.

The free Captain Eegee's Kids Crew Summer Stamp Card is now available at all Eegee's locations for kids age 13 and under, with parental supervision, while supplies last.

Each stamp card doubles as an entry form for a chance to win free Eegee's for a year.

All you have to do to enter the giveaway is fill out the contact information on the back of the completed card and return it to any Eegee's location by Sept. 30, 2025.

The Summer Stamp Card is just the first initiative in rebranding the Eegee's Kids Crew program.

This fall, Eegee's is launching a Menu Revision that includes a Captain Eegee's Kids Crew Meal. Two more Kids Meal entrees are part of the revision, which incorporates Captain Eegee's Kids Mac n' Cheese. A new line of hot items and a salad program are part of the Menu Revision as well.