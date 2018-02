NOGALES, Ariz. - The DeConcini crossing at the Port of Nogales will undergo canopy construction from Feb. 19 through Feb. 23.

During this time, the west side northbound lane at the crossing will close periodically between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Travelers are advised to use the Mariposa crossing.

During peak time, travelers are encouraged to monitor wait times.