Candlelight vigil held for recent Minsk motel murder victim

A candlelight vigil was held at the Minsk motel on East Benson Highway Sunday, to remember the life of 35-year-old Sonia Zaragoza, who was found murdered at the extended stay property on June 8.

Friends and family of Zaragoza gathered to honor her with balloons, signs and memories of their lost loved one.

"This was wrong," friend Lasondra Pullen said. "And we've got to hold everybody accountable for the things that they do, right or wrong."

Zaragoza had signs of trauma when she was found dead, along with 54-year-old Xavier Morales, by a motel employee.

Just a year prior, 44 year old Jesse Van Hernandez, was shot and killed at the Minsk.

Management at the Minsk told KGUN that they are installing extensive security measures, including better lighting, security cameras connected through a fiber optic network, and better gates, to prevent such crimes in the future.

