Canada, Mexico officials: trade pluses should outweigh fear

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - Senior Canadian and Mexican officials have expressed frustration with current American skepticism about free trade, saying the benefits for all three countries should be kept in mind during the current renegotiation of NAFTA.

Canadian Ambassador to the U.S. David MacNaughton told a gathering of business and academic leaders at Arizona State University on Wednesday that better communication is needed to turn around U.S. fears so the countries can successfully rework the North American Free Trade Agreement hammered out a quarter-century ago.

Ambassador Mario Chacon, of the Mexican government's ProMexico trust that promotes trade and foreign investment, said much of the American job loss blamed on free trade has been the result of technology. Chacon says countries need to better train workers for new jobs in changing economies.