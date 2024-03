TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As it starts to get warmer out, the Coronado National Forest Service is reopening several campgrounds and forest roads for the spring.

Both the General Hitchcock Campground and the control road on Mount Lemmon are now open due to early snow melt.

More trails and sites should also reopen in the coming weeks. To stay updated on each campground's status, go to fs.usda.gov.