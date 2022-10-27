Watch Now
Campaign office of AZ Governor candidate Katie Hobbs burglarized

Posted at 6:14 PM, Oct 26, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The campaign office of Arizona's Secretary of State Katie Hobbs was broken into and burglarized, says the Phoenix Police Department (PPD).

Police say her office was broken into on Tuesday night and several items were taken from the property.

Detectives are checking security cameras and no suspects have been identified, according to police.

"We continue to cooperate with law enforcement as they investigate, and we are thankful to the men and women of the Phoenix Police Department for their work to keep us safe," says Hobbs' campaign manager.

Katie Hobbs is currently in the running for Arizona governor.

