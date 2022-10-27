Campaign office of AZ Governor candidate Katie Hobbs burglarized

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The campaign office of Arizona's Secretary of State Katie Hobbs was broken into and burglarized, says the Phoenix Police Department (PPD).

Police say her office was broken into on Tuesday night and several items were taken from the property.

Detectives are checking security cameras and no suspects have been identified, according to police.

"We continue to cooperate with law enforcement as they investigate, and we are thankful to the men and women of the Phoenix Police Department for their work to keep us safe," says Hobbs' campaign manager.

Statement from our campaign on tonight's news: pic.twitter.com/OLqPMa5pYt — Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) October 27, 2022

Katie Hobbs is currently in the running for Arizona governor.

