Calling all gem and animal lovers to the Kino Gem & Mineral Show!

TUCSON, ARIZ. (KGUN) — When you arrive at the Kino Gem & Mineral Show, you'll stumble upon hundreds of different vendors. It'll be hard to miss the one where a baby donkey and goat greet you!

“When people come out here to the gem show, they are absolutely shocked when they walk around the corner and they see Chewy here, they see Smooch, we bring a variety of animals out all week," Scott Tilley said, co-founder of Therapeutic Ranch for Animals and Kids (TRAK).

TRAK is a nonprofit that helps children with or without specific challenges.

TRAK has a space at the gem show where people can learn more and donate to their organization. They are sharing their space with The Queen of Rocks.

Athena Kehoe

“Just know, when you start this hobby, it might become an obsession!" Michal Mael, who imports gems and minerals from all over the world, said.

Mael explains how much TRAK has made a difference in her life.

“I have two kids with autism," she said. "I saw the love and the transformation that happens with these beautiful animals that they have.”

"People will see anything from a full-size horse to our miniature donkey," Tilley explained. "We want to make this more of a kid-friendly event."

When people approach their area, they can take a photo with a huge amethyst butterfly for $5. Plus, the animals will be in that photo with you. The money will go to TRAK.

Athena Kehoe Attendees petting Chewy and Smooch

The Kino Gem & Mineral Show is located at 2500 E Ajo Way and is free to check out. The last day to check out the over 200 exhibitors is on Feb. 16.

A Gem and Miners Roundup event is happening on Feb. 5. Proceeds will go to TRAK.