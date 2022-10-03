California police searching for possible serial killer in Stockton

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — California police officers are searching for a potential serial killer following the deaths of five people in Stockton.

In the past three months, five men have been found shot dead and police have shown a surveillance photo of a person of interest.

The multiple deaths have met the FBI's definition of a serial killer, according to investigators.

The victims are mostly Hispanic men between the ages of 21 and 54.

Each of the murders were in different locations were in dark areas at similar times of day and night.

An $85,000 reward is being offered for information that will lead police to the killer or killers.