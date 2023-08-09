Calexico tapped to perform a free concert at Arizona Football's season opener

Calexico, the Tucson band known globally as the tippy top of desert rock, has been tapped to perform a free concert as part of Arizona Football's season opener.

The group, led by founders Joey Burns and John Convertino, will perform a 90-minute set on the University of Arizona Mall starting at 5 p.m. on Sept. 2. The concert will be followed by the Wildcats facing off against Northern Arizona at 7p.m.

Calexico has been spreading its own Tucson sound, described by National Public Radio as "sprawling, cross-cultural indie rock," to cities around the world for nearly three decades.

Its latest album, "El Mirador," was released in 2022 on Anti- Records. The band is playing the Old Pueblo while on a break between tours. It starts the European leg of its latest run in October.

Arizona Athletics is joining forces with Arizona Arts Live to make the concert happen.

For more information, visit https://arizonaartslive.com/calexico