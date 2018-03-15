C3 hiring 500 employees at Tucson Contact Center

TUCSON, Ariz. - CustomerContactChannels, or "C3," is hiring 500 employees at their Tucson Contact Center.

The available full-time positions are for customer service agents, supervisors and quality assurance representatives.

Vice President of Operations Bruce Maxwell says the company is growing in Tucson and they have a need to expand their workforce.

Starting pay is $12 per hour for English-speaking agents and $13 per hour for agents who also speak Spanish. C3 also offers benefits.

Click here to fill out an application. You can also apply in person at the customer contact center. The address is 7325 N. La Cholla Blvd., Suite 200 in Tucson.

C3 is a customer contact management services company, serving corporate clients in healthcare, telecommunications, media, travel, and hospitality industries.