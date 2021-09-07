Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

'Butterfly Magic' exhibit returns to Tucson Botanical Gardens Oct. 1

Posted at 3:21 PM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-07 18:45:52-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Butterflies from around the world are coming to the Tucson Botanical Gardens!

On Oct. 1, the "Butterfly Magic" exhibit will open to the public after a year and a half break.

The exhibit, which started in 2004, is located inside the Cox Butterfly & Orchid Pavilion space inside the gardens.

A shipment of 250 butterfly pupae will arrive in mid-Sept., including exotic species from Central and South America, Asia, Africa, and Indo-Australia.

"This will be Butterfly Magic’s eighteenth season as Tucson’s one and only indoor rainforest oasis — where hundreds of tropical butterflies and blooming flowers await YOU!" said the event's description.

Operating hours will be from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily until the end of May 2022.

The Tucson Botanical Gardens is located at 2150 N Alvernon Way.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Now more than ever, children need books in their homes.

Now more than ever, children need books in their homes.