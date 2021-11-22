Butcher shops ready for Thanksgiving business

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The holiday season is one of the busiest for butcher shops across the country.

Here in Tucson, Dickman's Meat and Deli is gearing up for this week.

"The 23rd and the 24th we'll have a line from when we open until we close," Nick Cada, the manager at the store said.

Cada said that the line moves quickly because most of the customers are just coming in to pick up their turkey.

Dickman's Meat and Deli places their order for turkeys in the spring and because of this they are not worried about having enough for the holiday.

"If anyone still needs to pick up a turkey, they can come in," Cada said. "We'll have some even Wednesday going up to Thanksgiving. They just might be limited in sizes."

Cada added that it isn't just turkeys.

"We haven't had any trouble getting meat and we don't plan too," Cada said.

However, they have had prices fluctuate throughout the pandemic.

"I mean they have come back down a bit," Cada said. "They are a little bit higher than they were last year like at the beginning of the pandemic."

If you are looking for a turkey or some sides from Dickman's Meat and Deli, you can call them at (520) 229-9777.

