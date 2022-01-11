Businesses form group to prevent theft and property damage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Metro Chamber said several businesses have reported retail theft or property damage. In response, they are creating a coalition against retail theft or CART.

The goal of the coalition is to work with the authorities to come up with solutions to prevent theft and property damage from occurring in the first place.

"You know part of this is really just bringing the businesses and law enforcement together to really collectively solve these problems," Michael Guymon, President and CEO of the Tucson Metro Chamber, said.

Guymon said the group will look at ways the store layouts and lighting can be improved to deter people from stealing. The goal is to come up with solutions and dissolve the coalition, but he said it can be brought back if needed.

"If the problem starts back up obviously, we are there to bring the conversations back to the table," Guymon said. "We really want to be laser focused on bringing forward some of these solutions so we can address the problem."

PackDash, a fulfillment company in Tucson, is one of the businesses that is part of the coalition.

Kameron Norwood, the COO of the company, said that they are looking for more ways to keep their business and other businesses safe. He said they haven't had any major problems like some businesses have seen.

"We've had a little bit of graffiti. It's usually able to be washed off the window or etched off," Norwood said. We've had a little bit of illegal dumping in the back; chased a few people out of there."

Norwood is adding new security measures like cameras, motion sensors, and enhanced lighting to deter any potential intruders.

"We have seen when there are lights in the front and the back it really deters peoples," Norwood said. "I think dark areas are one easy way for people to hide."

