Businesses along University Blvd. seeing increase in sales as students return from break

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Businesses near the University of Arizona are already seeing a spike in sales after students came back from winter break yesterday.

"It just goes from zero to 100 percent," said Illegal Pete's April Ramirez. "It gets crazy in here."

Some businesses say they rely on students to keep its sales up. During the university's winter break, some owners had to make changes with the slower traffic.

Scented Leaf says it cut back on its employees.

"We usually have about five people on staff throughout the afternoon and morning and we drop down to one so it's a significant decrease," said Cassie Cady at Scented Leaf.

Ramirez said they took advantage of the slower foot traffic to do some deep cleaning, while the manager at Grand Central Clothing just finished remodeling.