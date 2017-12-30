Business owners react to new minimum wage

TUCSON (KGUN 9-TV) - Many Americans across the country will start off 2018 with a raise thanks to the new wage increase.

Voters in Arizona passed Prop 206 in 2016, which called for a yearly wage increase of 50 cents until the year 2020 when it end at $12.00.

Beginning in January the new minimum wage will be $10.50. Business owners in Tucson said they still haven't adjusted from the last increase and now have to prepare for the next round.

Some businesses also said raising the minimum wage means some employees who have already worked for years, now are going to end up making a similar amount to someone who starts off.