Business booms on Mt. Lemmon this summer

MOUNT LEMMON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Labor Day many made the journey up to Mount Lemmon to beat the heat.

"Thought we would get out of the hot Tucson weather and come up here and enjoy the cooler temps," Dale May who brought his dog, Max, up to the area said.

Others came to see some of the running streams and get a hike in.

"My dog got to run around in water, and we got a good workout in," Maddy Seymour said.

Seymour and her friends were some of the many people who waited over an hour to get food at the cookie cabin. Just down the street, the Mt. Lemmon General Store also was filled with people looking for fudge.

"We've gone through several hundred pounds of fudge this weekend," Grey Carpenter, the owner of the store, said. "Even with the rain we still had a lot of visitors."

Carpenter said this summer was much busier than last year. He added that he expects the crowds to continue for the rest of September and into the fall.

