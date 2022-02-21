Watch
Business booms as people come from all over for the Tucson Rodeo

Tucson Rodeo brings people from all over to support the business.
Longhorn Chuckwagon
Posted at 5:36 PM, Feb 20, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Rodeo has brought people from all over southern Arizona. For businesses at the event, they are seeing a constant flow of customers.

"We've been coming here for I think I've been setting up here for 18 years now," Bob Judson, the owner of Bob's Western Gear, said. "Great show; great committee. We really enjoy coming out."

Judson said newcomers to the rodeo always stop by his store for cowboy hats.

The food at the rodeo is also a big hit. Longhorn Chuckwagon is new to the event but are already seeing customers.

"Yesterday, I think we probably had an hour line at a time and that was probably a pretty slow day for us," Christina Estridge. "So we're hoping that you know there are a lot more people today."

Estridge said they are looking forward to the rest of the rodeo and coming back in the future.

"Definitely a great experience so far," Estridge said.

The rodeo will continue throughout the week.

