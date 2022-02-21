Business booms as people come from all over for the Tucson Rodeo

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Rodeo has brought people from all over southern Arizona. For businesses at the event, they are seeing a constant flow of customers.
"We've been coming here for I think I've been setting up here for 18 years now," Bob Judson, the owner of Bob's Western Gear, said. "Great show; great committee. We really enjoy coming out."
Judson said newcomers to the rodeo always stop by his store for cowboy hats.
The food at the rodeo is also a big hit. Longhorn Chuckwagon is new to the event but are already seeing customers.
"Yesterday, I think we probably had an hour line at a time and that was probably a pretty slow day for us," Christina Estridge. "So we're hoping that you know there are a lot more people today."
Estridge said they are looking forward to the rest of the rodeo and coming back in the future.
"Definitely a great experience so far," Estridge said.
The rodeo will continue throughout the week.
