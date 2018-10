TUCSON, Ariz. - After weeks fighting for his life, another person is dead from injuries sustained when a car careened into a midtown bus stop last month.

The crash happened on Sept. 15 at around 4:30 p.m., when a Mazda sped through an intersection, hit a Jeep and smashed through a bus stop near the intersection of Grant and Alvernon. The crash left two people dead and three others seriously injured.

In a press release Wednesday afternoon, the Tucson Police Department says 20-year-old Hunter Beckhorn, who was seriously injured in the crash, died Monday evening as a result of his injuries.

TPD officers are still investigating the crash.