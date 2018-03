TUCSON, Ariz. - The largest school district in the area is looking to hire bus drivers.

Tucson Unified School District is hiring on Tuesday at the 1st Avenue Job Connection, 2907 N. 1st Ave.

The event hosted by Goodwill Job Connection is from 10 a.m. until noon.

You must be at least 21 years old with verifiable driving experience to apply.

No experience as a bus driver is necessary.