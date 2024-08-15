Watch Now
Burger joint bandit: Sierra Vista man arrested following fast food burglaries

A man claiming responsibility for several fast food burglaries in the Sierra Vista area turned himself into the authorities on Wednesday.

On Monday, Aug. 12, 24-year-old August R. Atencio allegedly burglarized three restaurants in a row: The Carl's Jr. on Fry Boulevard at half past midnight; the McDonald's on Fry at 2:07 a.m.; and the Wendy's at 2:38 a.m.

In all cases, Atencio allegedly entered the businesses through the drive-thru windows. The total amount stolen was more than $2,200, which has all been accounted for.

Atencio was charged with three counts of burglary.

