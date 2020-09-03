Bullet damage discovered on TEP equipment; FBI investigating

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Electric Power says they discovered bullet damage to parts of its transmissions towers on the city's south side this week.

The damage was discovered on several towers southeast of Houghton Road and I-10, TEP said. The company said it also discovered likely bullet damage to its poles southeast of Rita Road and I-10.

Each incident of tampering with power equipment could lead to a felony charge, the company said.

Anyone with information on the damage should contact the FBI Phoenix field office at 623-466-1999, or report your tip online at tips.fbi.gov.