Buffalo Exchange locations reopen to public with new safety measures

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Nogales Buffalo Exchange Outlet is set to reopen Monday with some new policies in place.

The Buffalo Exchange location in Tucson re-opened a little over a week ago with similar rules.

Those rules include; clothing drop-offs for donations and sales are appointment-only. If you're bringing in clothing you're asked to clean the items and let it sit without being touched for 24-hours.

Those bringing items in are also limited to bringing in a maximum of 30 items.

The number of customers allowed in the store at a time will also be limited and they will be asked to wear masks.