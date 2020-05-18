Menu

Buffalo Exchange locations reopen to public with new safety measures

The Buffalo Exchange location in Tucson re-opened a little over a week ago with similar rules.
Posted at 5:18 PM, May 17, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — The Nogales Buffalo Exchange Outlet is set to reopen Monday with some new policies in place.

Those rules include; clothing drop-offs for donations and sales are appointment-only. If you're bringing in clothing you're asked to clean the items and let it sit without being touched for 24-hours.

Those bringing items in are also limited to bringing in a maximum of 30 items.

The number of customers allowed in the store at a time will also be limited and they will be asked to wear masks.

