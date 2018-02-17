Budget proposal calls for $4M makeover for park near Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's administration is seeking to add rental cabins and camping sites to a state park north of Tucson through a $4 million makeover.



The proposal in the Republican governor's executive budget would allocate funding to upgrade Oracle State Park, which is currently open only for day use.



Officials expect the upgrades to increase the park's annual revenue by $1.2 million. According to budget documents, the park currently operates at a net annual deficit of $286,000.



Governor's office spokesman Patrick Ptak says the upgrades would include adding 30 recreational vehicle sites, 20 cabins and 20 tent sites.



Ptak says the upgraded park would also provide relief to Catalina State Park, which often has to turn away many would-be campers during peak seasons.

