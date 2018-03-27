Buckeye police confirm remains found are missing boy

BUCKEY, Ariz. - Remains found earlier this month in a Buckeye field are those of 10-year-old Jesse Wilson, who disappeared from his family home in July 2016.

Buckeye police said Tuesday that a forensic analysis of skeletal remains found March 8 by a municipal worker near State Route 85 and Broadway Road confirmed it was the body of Wilson.

Wilson disappeared July 18, 2016 from his family's Buckeye home. The community spent endless hours searching for the boy after his disappearance.

"While this is not the outcome for which any of us had hoped, we want to stress that this is not the end of our investigation," Buckeye police said Tuesday. "The Buckeye Police Department, along with our state and federal partners, will continue to pursue this investigation until its conclusion. We believe this case will be resolved as Jesse deserves nothing less."