Brush fires across Tucson during Red Flag Warning

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Northwest Fire District has been hard at work today with multiple brush fires breaking out across town.

The first fire reported by N.W.F.D. was a small brush fire near Rillito River, and only grew to about 4 acres before it was extinguished.

A second brush fire was extinguished in a residential neighborhood, covering only about 1 acre.

A third brush fire near La Cholla at Sunset caused southbound lanes to be temporarily closed while crews worked on extinguishing the fire.

All fires today have been contained and all closures lifted.

A Red Flag Warning will remain until 7 p.m. tonight. Remember to observe fire restrictions, avoid charcoal grills, and check your tow chains.

