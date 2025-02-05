Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Update: Brush fire near Hereford now in 'mop up' stage of containment

weiksranches.jpg
KGUN 9
weiksranches.jpg
Posted
and last updated

UPDATE 4:15 p.m:

Forward progress of this fire has been stopped, according to the Palominas Fire District. Firefighting crews report they are now in the mop-up stage of containment efforts.

A spokesperson from the Palominas Fire District tells KGUN 9 the cause was determined to be welding activity, and that the fire affected agricultural land.

There is not yet an accurate measurement of the fire's size.

——

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is asking residents in the Hereford area to avoid traveling around Weik Ranches Road due to a brush fire that is threatening structures.

"We are encouraging people to avoid traveling in the area due to an increase of public safety agencies working the fire," Sheriff Mark Dannels said in a Facebook post.

Cochise County Emergency Services advised residents to be on SET status and ready to evacuate at a moment's notice, the post said.

Crews are on the scene and are conducting fire suppression efforts, the post said.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Disaster_Relief_FULLSCREEN_SOCALWILFFIRE.png

National News

Donate to those impacted by the Southern California wildfires

Scripps News Staff

Teacher of the Year Awards
Find the stories in your neighborhood