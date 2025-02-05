Update: Brush fire near Hereford now in 'mop up' stage of containment

UPDATE 4:15 p.m:

Forward progress of this fire has been stopped, according to the Palominas Fire District. Firefighting crews report they are now in the mop-up stage of containment efforts.

A spokesperson from the Palominas Fire District tells KGUN 9 the cause was determined to be welding activity, and that the fire affected agricultural land.

There is not yet an accurate measurement of the fire's size.

——

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is asking residents in the Hereford area to avoid traveling around Weik Ranches Road due to a brush fire that is threatening structures.

"We are encouraging people to avoid traveling in the area due to an increase of public safety agencies working the fire," Sheriff Mark Dannels said in a Facebook post.

Cochise County Emergency Services advised residents to be on SET status and ready to evacuate at a moment's notice, the post said.

Crews are on the scene and are conducting fire suppression efforts, the post said.

