Brush fire spreads near Dragoon Mountains

Firefighters are responding to a brush fire near the Dragoon Mountains, the Cochise County Sheriff's Department says.
Posted at 6:32 AM, Apr 11, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Firefighters are responding to a brush fire near the Dragoon Mountains, the Cochise County Sheriff's Department says.

The blaze, which is between 5 and 10 acres, is near the Slaven Gulch area.

Tombstone Fire Department, as well as state land officials, are at the scene.

Campers in the area were told to evacuate.

