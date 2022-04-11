Brush fire spreads near Dragoon Mountains

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Firefighters are responding to a brush fire near the Dragoon Mountains, the Cochise County Sheriff's Department says.
The blaze, which is between 5 and 10 acres, is near the Slaven Gulch area.
Tombstone Fire Department, as well as state land officials, are at the scene.
Campers in the area were told to evacuate.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter