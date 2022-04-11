Brush fire spreads near Dragoon Mountains

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Firefighters are responding to a brush fire near the Dragoon Mountains, the Cochise County Sheriff's Department says.

The blaze, which is between 5 and 10 acres, is near the Slaven Gulch area.

Tombstone Fire Department, as well as state land officials, are at the scene.

Campers in the area were told to evacuate.

