Brunch business booms on Easter

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Cup Cafe at Hotel Congress was one of the many restaurants that were busy on Sunday. A change from years past when the pandemic caused many to stay home.

"These last two years it's been a bit of a challenge," Jon Powers, the general manager of the cafe, said. "But the community has really come out for us we're really excited to be enjoying everyone out on the plaza."

Powers said that the cafe was fully booked with Easter brunch reservations. He said while some signs of the pandemic remain, Easter was another step in the right direction.

"You know it's really fascinating because there was a point where it felt kind of like a ghost town," Powers said. "So now it's really exciting. We kind of kept the light on for downtown and now everybody is coming back."

Kara Saunders, who was meeting a friend there for lunch, is glad the downtown food scene is coming back.

"It's really great to be out and about," Saunders said. "Especially when the weather is so nice, and you know it's Easter people are happy to be out too."

The Hot Club of Tucson also provided some live music for those at the cafe.

As for other restaurants in the area, Powers hopes they all see success.

"We're excited because as the water rises all the ships rise," Powers said. "We want everyone to be successful and being right here in the middle of it, we're very excited."

Greg Bradbury is a reporter for KGUN 9. Greg is a recent graduate of Syracuse University where he studied Broadcast Journalism and Spanish. During his time at SU, he spent the majority of his time at the school's TV station, CitrusTV. Over the course of 3 years there, he worked as a reporter, anchor, and news director. Greg joined KGUN 9 in February 2021 as a Multimedia Journalist after working at the ABC National Desk as a Digital News Associate. Share your story ideas and important issues with Greg by emailing greg.bradbury@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

