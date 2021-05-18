Watch
Broken well fixed; 500 Golden Valley homes have water again

Posted at 1:00 PM, May 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-18 16:00:43-04

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Mohave County officials say a broken well has finally been repaired and water has been restored to 1,200 customers in about 500 Golden Valley homes.

Those affected residents in the unincorporated community had been without water since May 7 when a 1,500-foot well broke. A county contractor disassembled the well two days later and an emergency interconnection with a neighboring water system was put in place, but that didn’t solve the problem.

The county shut down the booster station when the tank level dropped below 10 feet (3 meters) and that created a pressure loss. A replacement motor arrived last Friday and the well repair was completed late Sunday. County staff returned the well to service Monday morning after flushing and disinfection.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

