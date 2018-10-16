TUCSON, Ariz. - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a serious injury hit and run pedestrian collision.

Tucson Police says a man was hit by a male driver around 9 p.m. mondMo near Broadway and Campbell. The driver left the scene but was later located.

Broadway Boulevard was shut down in both directions from Norris Avenue to Olsen Avenue for several hours while detectives investigated. The roadway has since reopened.

TPD said a man was transported with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

