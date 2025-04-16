Broadway and Wilmot intersection closed due to deadly crash

TUCSON, (Ariz) — The intersection of East Broadway Boulevard at Wilmot Road is closed Wednesday afternoon due to a deadly crash, according to Tucson Police Department.

Police say in a social media post that the crash, which occurred just after 11:30 a.m., did result in a death. A pedestrian was involved, police say.

There was an active Tucson Police and Tucson Fire presence in the intersection, KGUN 9's reporter on scene confirmed. Officers are conducting traffic control to divert drivers around the scene.

KGUN 9 is working to confirm details surrounding the road closures and will update this story when we learn more.