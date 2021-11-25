Bringing the community together for Thanksgiving

THREE POINTS, Ariz. (KGUN) — "It's about trying to make them feel like family," Virginia Ingram said.

For over 20 years Ingram, known by many in the Three Points community as Momma V, has been inviting strangers over for Thanksgiving.

"I came from a big family," Momma V said. "We didn't know what it was like being alone and it just bothers me to think about someone sitting eating by themselves."

This year she posted a message on Facebook and already has twelve guests ready to join her family on Thursday.

She began prepping her meal on Wednesday afternoon. Momma V raises her own turkeys and makes everything from scratch.

"The one you get from the store just has no taste to it," Momma V said.

While she gets ready for the holiday, she is also reaching out to those who have joined her in years past to see if they want to spend the day with her this year.

----

