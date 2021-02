TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new breakfast and lunch spot has opened in midtown Tucson.

'Toast 101' served their first plates Monday morning. The menu features S'mores french toast, bubble waffles, mimosas and biscuits and gravy.

The restaurant is open from 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. everyday.

Toast 101 is located at 4699 E Speedway Boulevard near the intersection of Speedway and Swan.