Breakers Waterpark closes indefinitely

MARANA, Ariz - A popular summer hot spot will not be reopening this summer as Breakers Water Park closed its doors to the public.



Town of Marana Mayor, Ed Honea says there were a lot of things that happened that caused the closure. The biggest issue was the minimum wage increase that took effect in 2018.

Other issues, according to Mayor Honea, "The equipment - slides can cost six figures to put a new one in and they just didn't feel like that was going to work for them at this time."

Mayor Honea says, the closing won't affect the town because there are other other water amenities for young people and families to use.

One located in Gladden farms and a new water park coming soon near Cortaro and Silverbell.

The new features aren't as big as Breakers but Mayor Honea hopes an investment group will come in, buy the park and spruce it up, "leave the sand there and the pools but maybe put two or three restaurants in there, a lounge for adults and maybe it will become a destination for games and amenities."

The Mayor believes it will cost at least 5-6 million dollars if bought.

KGUN9 reached out to Breakers and we have not heard back.

