BP arrests 4 in migrant smuggling case

TUCSON (AP) - The U.S. Border Patrol says it has arrested four people suspected of being involved in a migrant smuggling attempt in Arizona.

Agents from the Tucson Sector's Douglas Station found the four in a Chevrolet Cavalier sedan during a Sunday night immigration stop on State Route 80.



The agency says the driver was an 18-year-old Mexican man with authorization to work in the United States and his front seat passenger was a 19-year-old man from Ghana without permission to be in the U.S.



A search turned up two Mexican men, ages 22 and 40, in the car's trunk. Agents believe both men entered the United States illegally.



The driver was arrested for migrant smuggling and the other three men were taken into custody on immigration violations.