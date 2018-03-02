BP agent sentenced in theft of firearm parts

TUCSON, Ariz. - A former U.S. Border Patrol agent in Arizona will have to serve nearly two years in prison for weapons-related crimes.

A federal judge sentenced 39-year-old Jesus Manuel Franco on Wednesday to 18 months for theft of firearm parts and equipment and the unlawful possession and transfer of two machine-gun conversion devices.

According to federal prosecutors, Franco, of Vail, was temporarily assigned to the Customs and Border Protection Armory in Harper's Ferry, West Virginia in 2014.

During his two-month stint, he unlawfully transferred 47 boxes of firearm parts and equipment worth $100,000 from the Armory to Willcox, Arizona.

One box had the conversion devices.

A jury found Franco of all charges.