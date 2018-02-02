Boy wants Arizona to have an official dinosaur

TUCSON, Ariz. - An 11-year-old Arizona boy's wish to name an official dinosaur for the state may come true.

After researching, Jax Weldon learned other states have dinosaurs in their name, but not Arizona.

He felt so strongly, he emailed the governor.

"I just thought, 'why not? What's wrong with this?'"

Gov. Ducey responded a couple of months later and invited him to the capitol. Ducey liked the idea.

"Mom showed me the letter, and I didn't know that it would come in the mail anyway, so I was very very excited," Jax said.

So Senator Brophy McGee sponsored a bill to be put on the ballot.

The Phoenix Zoo is hosting the "Dinosaurs in the Desert" exhibit, with over 20 life-size prehistoric creature. One of them is a Brachiosaurus, which is related to the Sonorasaurus.