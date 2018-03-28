Boy, 9, bitten by possible rabid fox at Chiricahua National Monument

WILLCOX, Ariz. - A nine-year-old boy has possibly been exposed to rabies after he was bitten by a gray fox at the Chiricahua National Monument.

The boy was transported to Tucson Medical Center for treatment.

According to a media release, the boy and his mother had just gotten out of their car at a monument pull out when he was bitten on the left calf by the fox, which reportedly was acting aggressively before the attack.

Arizona Game and Fish is currently on scene investigating and searching for the fox. They remind the public to avoid contact with wildlife acting erratically, or dead.

You can report any activity to (623)236-7201 at any time of day.