BOWLED OVER: Fiesta Lanes reopens as PINZ Fiesta on Tucson's Northside

Bowling is back on Tucson's north side with the return of Fiesta Lanes, 501 W. River Road.

Now called PINZ Fiesta, the neighborhood bowling alley was forced to close its doors last July after taking on major summer storm damage. It reopened last weekend.

According to its Facebook page, the alley has an updated arcade and "a fresh look." Other amenities include lane-side service, an expansive food menu, free Wi-Fi, cocktails, and leagues for kids and adults.

Its hours, according to its website, are noon-10 p.m. Sundays; 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Mondays-Tuesdays; noon-11 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays; noon-12:30 a.m. Fridays; and 9 a.m.-12:30 a.m. Saturdays.

