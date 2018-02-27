Bowie School District appoints new superintendent

BOWIE, Ariz. - The Bowie School District Board has appointed a new superintended.

Wendy A. Conger has 30 years of experience in education.

She has served as an administrator, program director, and teacher.

“Mrs. Conger brings high energy to the district,” said Cochise County School Superintendent Jacqui Clay. “Several of her goals include increasing academic growth, and improving community support, ownership and trust. She also plans to recruit and retain certified teachers, and to promote a positive and safe learning environment.”

Conger has a Master's degree in Special Education, a Master's in Educational Leadership, and a Bachelor's in Elementary Education.